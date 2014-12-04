FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Eagle profit falls 63 pct
December 4, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

American Eagle profit falls 63 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit due to higher restructuring expenses, intense competition and weak demand for its clothing.

The company said net income fell to $9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $24.9 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined slightly to $854.3 million from $857.3 million, from a year earlier, while comparable sales fell 5 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru)

