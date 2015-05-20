FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 8.3 percent
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 8.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its clothes and fewer discounts.

The company’s net income rose to $29.1 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $3.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $699.5 million from $646.1 million.

Consolidated comparable sales rose 7 percent, compared with a 10 percent fall a year earlier. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
