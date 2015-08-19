FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Teen apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 12 pct
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Teen apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to “strongest growth in 13 quarters” from “strongest growth in 11 quarters”)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a 12.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by fewer discounts and a broader offering of trendy merchandise.

The company said its net income rose to $33.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $5.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $797.4 million from $710.6 million.

Overall comparable sales rose 11 percent, the strongest growth in 13 quarters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
