CORRECTED-Teen apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 12 pct

(Corrects paragraph 4 to “strongest growth in 13 quarters” from “strongest growth in 11 quarters”)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a 12.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by fewer discounts and a broader offering of trendy merchandise.

The company said its net income rose to $33.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $5.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $797.4 million from $710.6 million.

Overall comparable sales rose 11 percent, the strongest growth in 13 quarters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)