American Eagle says holiday season sales off to strong start

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc said its holiday season sales were off to a “solid start” and named interim Chief Executive Jay Schottenstein as its permanent CEO.

The company said on Wednesday it expected same-stores sales to grow in the mid-single digits in the holiday quarter, compared with flat growth last year.

Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix are expecting 3.9 percent growth for American Eagle’s fourth quarter.

“The holiday season is off to a solid start, and we are optimistic as we look ahead,” Schottenstein said in a statement.

Clothing will be the leading product category for holiday purchases, retail industry research firm NPD Group said, adding that nearly half of the respondents polled planned to purchase it this holiday season. (bit.ly/1NPctwf)

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company also forecast adjusted earnings of about 40-42 cents per share for the fourth quarter, in-line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Eagle, unlike rivals Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, has managed to win back shoppers by upgrading its merchandise to reflect trends such as festival- and bohemian-inspired dresses and tops, shirt dresses, and denim pencil skirts.

The company, which has also benefited from shifting away from once popular logo-centric clothing, said its net income jumped to $74.1 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $9 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose 7.6 percent to $919.1 million, but still fell short of the $927.4 million that analysts were expecting.

Overall same-store sales rose 9 percent in the third quarter, in line with average analysts’ estimate, helped by strong performance in its underwear brand, Aerie. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)