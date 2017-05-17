FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
American Eagle posts surprise rise in comparable sales
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

American Eagle posts surprise rise in comparable sales

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable-store sales as strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie lifted the teen apparel retailer's sales amid a tough retail climate.

The company's comparable sales rose 2 percent in the first quarter ended April 29, beating analysts' average estimate of a 0.7 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $25.24 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter, from $40.48 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred $5.4 million pre-tax restructuring charges for severance and related charges in the quarter.

Net revenue rose 1.66 percent to $761.83 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.