Egypt's Amer Group posts 79 pct drop in 2013 profit
#Financials
February 24, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Amer Group posts 79 pct drop in 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate company Amer Group posted a 79 percent drop in net profit for 2013.

Amer Group, which owns hotels, restaurants, malls, and other businesses, made 31.996 million Egyptian pounds ($4.60 million) last year, compared with 155.554 million pounds in 2012, it said in a statement on Monday.

Revenues for 2013 dropped to 877.7 million pounds compared with 1.15 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 6.9611 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Pravin Char)

