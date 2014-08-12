Egypt's Amer Group H2 net profit up 28 pct

CAIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate company Amer Group posted a 27.9 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2014, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The firm, which owns hotels, restaurants and malls, among other businesses, made a net profit of 44.4 million Egyptian pounds(6.21 million US dollar) in the sixth months to end-June compared with 16.5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by William Hardy)