Egypt's Amer Group third-quarter net profit drops 56.4 pct
November 12, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Amer Group third-quarter net profit drops 56.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate company Amer Group’s third-quarter net profit fell 56.4 percent, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Amer Group made a net profit of 43.6 million pounds in the third quarter of this year, compared with 100 million pounds in the same quarter a year earlier, it said.

It made 111.4 million Egyptian pounds ($14.23 million) in the first nine months of the year, compared with 168.5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Susan Thomas)

