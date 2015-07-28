FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AIG names Douglas Dachille as investment chief
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-AIG names Douglas Dachille as investment chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc named Douglas Dachille, chief executive of investment management firm First Principles Capital Management, as its chief investment officer and said it was acquiring First Principles.

Dachille will succeed William Dooley, who is retiring after nearly 40 years at the U.S. insurer.

Dachille will report to CEO Peter Hancock, AIG said on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal to acquire First Principles were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
