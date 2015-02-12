FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIG to buy back up to $2.5 bln of common stock
#Market News
February 12, 2015

BRIEF-AIG to buy back up to $2.5 bln of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - AIG

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46; Q4 after-tax operating income per share $0.97

* Says board authorized a repurchase of additional shares of AIG stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $2.5 billion

* Says book value per share excluding AOCI and DTA at year-end 2014 was $58.23, up 12 percent compared to year-end 2013

* Says book value per share grew 13 percent from year-end 2013 to $77.69 at year-end 2014

* Says declared a dividend of $0.125 per share on AIG common stock, par value $2.50 per share

* Says property casualty combined ratio decreased 5.3 points to 103.4 in Q4 2014

* Says Q4 property casualty net premiums written $4.69 billion versus $4.85 billion last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
