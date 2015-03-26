FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Amer begins construction of Jordan resort
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Amer begins construction of Jordan resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate company Amer Group said on Thursday it had begun the construction of a 150 million dinar ($211 million) resort on Jordan’s Dead Sea coast, due to be completed within six months.

The 440-room resort is the first phase of the $1 billion Porto Dead Sea project, including four five-star hotels, three malls and a health and spa centre to be constructed over seven years.

The project, which won approval last December from Jordanian authorities, is the biggest tourism initiative so far on the Dead Sea, one of the most popular tourist sites in Jordan. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.