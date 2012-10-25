FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports beats market forecasts on apparel sales
October 25, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Amer Sports beats market forecasts on apparel sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit thanks to strong sales of its athletic apparel.

Shares in the company rose 7 percent it reported its third-quarter operating profit rose to 81 million euros from 74 million a year earlier, beating the market’s average forecast of 70 million in a Reuters poll.

Apparel sales rose 27 percent while sales of sports watch brand Suunto rose 24 percent, it said. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

