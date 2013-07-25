FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports posts wider-than-expected loss
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2013

Amer Sports posts wider-than-expected loss

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, citing an unseasonably cold spring and weak consumer sentiment in Europe.

Its second-quarter operating loss was 18.7 million euros ($24.75 million), flat from a year earlier, while analysts on average expected a loss of 12.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Amer Sports, which owns brands such as Salomon, Wilson and Atomic, reiterated its full-year forecast for sales to grow at least 5 percent from 2012, and for profitability to improve. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

