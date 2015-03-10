FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-American Realty Capital names Glenn Rufrano CEO
March 10, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-American Realty Capital names Glenn Rufrano CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

March 10 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Properties Inc named Glenn Rufrano, a former chief executive of Cushman & Wakefield, as its CEO, nearly three months after its top executives resigned due to an accounting error.

Rufrano will replace William Stanley, who has been interim CEO since David Kay left the post in December.

Rufrano’s appointment is effective April, the real estate investment trust said on Tuesday.

American Realty’s shares rose 2.5 percent to $9.56 in extended trading.

The company restated results for 2011, 2012, 2013 and the first half of 2014 last week after its audit committee discovered “intentional” accounting errors in October.

American Realty, which went public in 2011, is being investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rufrano was most recently the CEO of O‘Connor Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm specializing in retail and multi-family residential properties.

He has also led New Plan Excel Realty Trust and Centro Global Property Group.

American Realty also said its board was in the process of recruiting a non-executive chairman and two other independent directors. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
