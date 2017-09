Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Says issues schuldschein loan agreements with a total value of 100 million euros ($118 million)

* Says loan period is five years and loans have both fixed (15 million euros) and floating (85 million euros) rate tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)