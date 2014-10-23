BRIEF-Amer Sports Q3 net sales EUR 645.8 mln, above expectations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 645.8 million euros (Reuters POLL 637 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT ex-items 87.6 million euros (Reuters POLL 91.7 million euros)

* Q3 pretax profit 60.5 million euros (Reuters POLL 64.2 million euros)

* Says in 2014 net sales growth in local currencies is expected to meet at minimum company's long-term annual 5 pct growth target and EBIT excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2013