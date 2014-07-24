FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports in line with market view in Q2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Amer Sports in line with market view in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 24 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods maker Amer Sports on Thursday reported quarterly results in line with expectations and said it was planning to restructure its businesses to boost growth.

The company said underlying operating loss in its seasonally slow second quarter was 18 million euros ($24 million), compared to 19 million euros a year earlier and matching analysts’ average expectation in Reuters poll.

It said it would book non-recurring costs of around 60 million euros in the second half of the year due to restructuring moves aimed at driving faster growth.

Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, repeated it expected its full-year adjusted operating profit to improve from 155 million euros in 2013.

Shares in the company were up 0.8 percent after the results. ($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sakari Suoninen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
