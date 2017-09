SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian units of Carlos Slim’s America Movil SAB de CV said on Friday they planned to wrap up their merger by the end of the year, a day after receiving approval from Brazil’s antitrust regulator.

Wireless carrier Claro will absorb cable television operator Net Serviços de Comunicação SA and long-distance fixed-line phone company Embratel Participações SA, the companies said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)