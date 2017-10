MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s telecom giant America Movil aims to boost by 40 billion pesos ($3.21 billion) the fund it uses to repurchase shares, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Tuesday.

The announcement came more than a week after Mexico announced a sweeping reform of the sector aimed at boosting competition that has hit the company’s share price.