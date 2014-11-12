FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-AT&T CEO: Success in Mexico doesn't require America Movil assets
November 12, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-AT&T CEO: Success in Mexico doesn't require America Movil assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - AT&T does not need to acquire assets in America Movil , Mexico’s largest wireless operator, to succeed in the country, its chief executive told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

“We believe we have found a path that gets us a nice scalable growth platform without the America Movil assets,” Randall Stephenson said.

“If things materialize over time and those assets look attractive we would obviously have to look at them, but we really don’t need the America Movil assets to be successful,” he said.

He added he was interested in exploring the acquisition of the Mexican assets of Nextel, which has with 2.8 million subscribers in the country.

Nextel is owned by bankrupt NII Holdings.

Reporting by Marina Lopes Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
