Mexico's America Movil in talks with Oi for joint Tim bid- Bloomberg
September 8, 2014

Mexico's America Movil in talks with Oi for joint Tim bid- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s telecommunications giant America Movil is in talks with Brazil’s Oi SA over a possible joint offer for wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Bloomberg cited America Movil’s Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno as saying financing the possible deal for Brazil’s second biggest wireless company would not be a problem, and that the company would likely incur some debt.

Slim’s spokesman and son-in-law Arturo Elias had no immediate comment.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

