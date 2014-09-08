FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's America Movil says to hold talks with Oi over Tim bid
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's America Movil says to hold talks with Oi over Tim bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil will hold talks with Brazil’s Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA , the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

“Oi presented an offer for TIM and has said that they could include other operators,” CFO Carlos Garcia Moreno said via email. “We have decided in principle to explore this option. We will be talking with them.”

Garcia Moreno earlier told Bloomberg that financing the possible deal for Brazil’s second biggest wireless company would not be a problem, and that the company would likely incur some debt. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
