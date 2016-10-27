FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil's Brazil unit 3rd qtr loss narrows
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

America Movil's Brazil unit 3rd qtr loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Claro Telecom Participações SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Mexico’s América Móvil SAB , saw its third-quarter net loss narrow by 62 percent from the same quarter a year previous.

Claro lost a net 431.7 million reais ($136 million) last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 1.14 billion reais a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 5.5 percent to 2.3 billion reais as revenue dropped at a faster pace than costs.

$1 = 3.1689 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.