Slim's America Movil reports surprise 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the 5.972 billion peso loss compared to a net profit of 15.663 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The results bucked expectations for a 5.337 billion peso profit from a Reuters poll of six analysts.