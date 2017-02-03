FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 7 months ago

Slim's America Movil reports surprise 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the 5.972 billion peso loss compared to a net profit of 15.663 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The results bucked expectations for a 5.337 billion peso profit from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

$1 = 20.64 pesos at end of December Reporting by Christine Murray

