UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil offers up to 25 bln pesos in 5, 10-yr notes

(Adds separate, 10-year note offer)

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said on Monday it will offer up to 25 billion pesos ($1.94 billion) in two separate offerings of five and ten-year senior notes.

The company said it would offer up to 10 billion pesos in five-year notes, and up to 15 billion pesos in ten-year notes.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the money raised from both offerings would be for general corporate use, without giving any more details. ($1 = 12.8685 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)