FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim plans Telekom Austria capital hike by mid-2015
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Slim plans Telekom Austria capital hike by mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - America Movil plans a 1 billion euro ($1.37 billion)capital increase for takeover target Telekom Austria in the second half of this year or the first half of 2015, it said in an offer document published on Thursday.

“The bidder (America Movil) and (Austrian state holding company) OIAG agreed to subscribe to a capital increase which shall take place either during H2 2014 or H1 2015, markets permitting,” it said.

OIAG, which has 28 percent of Telekom Austria, has agreed to participate as necessary to maintain a stake of at least 25 percent plus one share, it added.

“The bidder has agreed to participate pro-rata to its then current participation in Telekom Austria. Further, the bidder may take up shares for which existing shareholders have not exercised their subscription rights,” it said.

$1 = 0.7294 Euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.