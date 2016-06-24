FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Telekom Austria's free float to increase towards year-end -OBIB
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Telekom Austria's free float to increase towards year-end -OBIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria's free float has to be increased towards the end of the year under the terms of a syndicate contract with its parent company America Movil, the head of Austria's state holding company OBIB said on Friday.

The free float is currently around 11.8 percent, or roughly 78.5 million shares.

The targeted free float is 20 percent, OBIB chief Martha Oberndorfer told a news conference.

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, which took control of the Austrian telecoms group in 2014, holds around 60 percent of the company and OBIB owns around 28 percent. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.