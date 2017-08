MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil said on Monday it has sold a 0.89 percent take in Telekom Austria AG, but said it had "no intention" of selling its remaining 51 percent in the company.

Tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil had said in July it would reduce its stake in the Austrian carrier to just over 50 percent, ahead of an end-of-year deadline to reduce its holding and increase the Austrian firm's free float. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera)