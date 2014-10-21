FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon CFO says not interested in America Movil assets -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon CFO says not interested in America Movil assets -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications has no interest in acquiring assets being sold by Latin America’s biggest telecommunications company, America Movil , Verizon’s chief financial officer told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

In September, Verizon rival, AT&T said it would not rule out a deal in Mexico. [ID: nL1N0RH2UM]

AT&T is one of several potential buyers America Movil has contacted as it tries to sell a chunk of assets, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The planned sale, announced in July, came in response to a sector overhaul aimed at curbing Slim’s dominance in Mexican telecoms, where America Movil has about 70 percent of mobile subscribers and more than 60 percent of landlines.

Reporting by Marina Lopes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.