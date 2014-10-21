Verizon CFO says not interested in America Movil assets -WSJ

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications has no interest in acquiring assets being sold by Latin America’s biggest telecommunications company, America Movil , Verizon’s chief financial officer told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

In September, Verizon rival, AT&T said it would not rule out a deal in Mexico. [ID: nL1N0RH2UM]

AT&T is one of several potential buyers America Movil has contacted as it tries to sell a chunk of assets, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The planned sale, announced in July, came in response to a sector overhaul aimed at curbing Slim’s dominance in Mexican telecoms, where America Movil has about 70 percent of mobile subscribers and more than 60 percent of landlines.