America Movil: not seeking extra board seat in Telekom Austria
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

America Movil: not seeking extra board seat in Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin America, will not pursue an additional board seat in Telekom Austria , Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Tuesday.

Mexico-based America Movil in September bought a 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria, to raise its holding to 22.8 percent as part of a first foray into Europe that also included taking a large stake in Dutch operator KPN.

Oscar von Hauske Solis, the head of America Movil’s fixed-line operations, was elected to the supervisory board of Telekom Austria last month.

