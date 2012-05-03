America Movil says it agrees to deal over charges

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Giant Mexican telecommunications company America Movil said on Thursday it agreed to a deal whereby the country’s competition watchdog dropped a big fine in exchange for the company reducing charges it levies on competitors.

America Movil will cut its interconnection rates, which are the fees it charges rivals to tap its mobile network, or face a fine of 8 percent of annual revenue, Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco) said earlier on Thursday.

The decision ends a battle over a fine worth nearly $1 billion handed down by the regulator in April 2011 against America Movil’s Mexican brand Telcel. The regulator had found that the company charged unfair fees to competitors.

A spokeswoman for America Movil, which is controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, said the company accepted the settlement.