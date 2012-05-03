FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico regulator wins America Movil concessions
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Mexico regulator wins America Movil concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog won concessions from mobile phone company America Movil , controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, forcing him to cut interconnection rates in exchange for dropping a record fine.

The giant phone company will cut its interconnection rates, the fees it charges rivals to tap its network, or face a fine of 8 percent of annual revenues, Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission said in a statement.

The resolution ends a months-long battle over a several hundred million dollar fine contemplated by the regulator against America Movil’s local brand Telcel. The regulator had found that Slim’s company charged unfair fees to competitors.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.