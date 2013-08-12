FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil wants to 'unlock value' in KPN - report
August 12, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

America Movil wants to 'unlock value' in KPN - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil wants to ‘unlock value’ from Dutch telecoms group KPN and is not just interested in its German business E-Plus, a Dutch newspaper reported on Monday, quoting the Mexican group’s finance chief.

America Movil said on Friday it would offer 7.2 billion euros ($9.6 billion) for the 70 percent of KPN that it does not already own - posing a challenge to its arch-rival, Spain’s Telefonica , which made an $11 billion offer last month to buy E-Plus, KPN’s crown jewel.

KPN “is a great company with great possessions. They only need to unlock the hidden long-term value,” Carlos García Moreno, AMX’s chief financial officer, told Dutch daily newspaper het Financieele Dagblad.

He said AMX has not yet formalised its position regarding E-Plus, and that it was premature to comment on whether KPN’s current management would remain in place following an acquisition by the Mexican group.

