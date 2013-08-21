America Movil says financing in place for KPN offer

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms group America Movil said on Wednesday it had secured the financing necessary to buy all of the shares in Dutch telecoms group KPN it does not already own.

America Movil, controlled my billionaire Carlos Slim, already owns a near 30 percent stake in KPN and offered to buy all of the Dutch company earlier this month.

America Movil, which said it had procured credit facilities with leading financial institutions, said it expected the offer to proceed in September 2013.