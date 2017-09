MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s telecoms company America Movil said on Friday it had no intention of raising its 7.2 billion euro ($9.49 billion) offer for Dutch peer KPN after a company foundation told the Mexican firm to make a higher bid, or it would veto the move.

Asked whether America Movil could increase its bid for KPN, Slim’s chief spokesman, Arturo Elias, told Reuters: “No way.” (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)