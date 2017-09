MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s America Movil said on Tuesday that it is facing a regulatory probe in Mexico into whether its fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its concession, as well as whether it broke “must offer” rules.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has begun various processes related to Telmex’s commercial relationship with Dish Mexico and its website “Uno TV”, the company said.