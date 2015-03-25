FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2015 / 12:01 AM

America Movil says Elektra unit to be virtual operator on its network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil said on Wednesday that a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra would become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on its network.

The deal with Elektra, which runs appliance stores that have bank and money transfer branches, is in line with the public reference offer approved by the regulator in November, America Movil said in a statement.

Earlier this month, America Movil, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said that telecommunications company Axtel would be its first MVNO. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

