New Issue-America Movil adds $750 mln in 2 parts
July 30, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-America Movil adds $750 mln in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - America Movil SAB de CV on
Monday added $750 million of senior unsecured notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale consisted of $350 million of 10-year and $400
million of 30-year debt. 
    Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICA MOVIL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $350 MLN     COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/16/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 102.623  FIRST PAY   01/16/2013 
MOODY'S A2       YIELD 2.82 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P A-MINUS      SPREAD 131 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN     COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    07/16/2042   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 104.601  FIRST PAY   01/16/2013 
MOODY'S A2       YIELD 4.016 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P A-MINUS      SPREAD 153 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

