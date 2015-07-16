Mexico's America Movil posts 25.4 pct drop in 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil on Thursday reported a 25.4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, hit by a slump in Latin American currencies against the dollar.

The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the April-June period was 14.048 billion pesos ($895 million), compared to 18.833 billion pesos a year earlier.