MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares in America Movil , the telecoms firms controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, fell by more than 1 percent in early trading on Thursday after it said it had entered talks with KPN over its takeover offer for the Dutch company.

Investors have been skeptical about America Movil’s 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) offer to buy up KPN.