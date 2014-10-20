FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil says holds almost 60 pct in Telekom Austria
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

America Movil says holds almost 60 pct in Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - America Movil, Latin America’s biggest phone company, on Monday said it holds nearly 60 percent of Telekom Austria after its offer for the Austrian company closed last week.

Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s America Movil acquired an additional 8.68 percent, or 38,436,668 shares, in the offer that closed on October 16, according to a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

That brought the Mexican company’s stake in Telekom Austria via direct and indirect holdings to some 59.7 percent, it said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Elinor Comlay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.