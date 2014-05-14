FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's America Movil presents offer for rest of Telekom Austria
May 14, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Slim's America Movil presents offer for rest of Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - America Movil has submitted its offer to buy the shares of Telekom Austria which the Mexican telecoms giant or its partner, Austrian state holding company OIAG, do not already own.

In an announcement in Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung on Thursday, America Movil’s European unit said it had offered 7.15 euros a share for the rest of the Austrian telecoms company’s stock, confirming the price it had announced last month.

It did not say how long the offer would remain open.

The buy-out will cost America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, up to $2 billion on top of about $1 billion the company has already spent on building up its 27 percent stake in Telekom Austria since 2012.

The purchase of Telekom Austria is a landmark for Slim and should allow him to build up a presence in Europe as he seeks to expand business away from his main market Latin America, where he is under increasing pressure from regulators.

Last month America Movil sealed a deal with OIAG to take effective control of Telekom Austria. OIAG owns 28 percent of the former state telecoms monopoly, and will retain the right to appoint the company’s chief executive and chairman.

Slim also holds a large stake in Dutch telecoms firm KPN , but his bid to take over the company failed last year. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
