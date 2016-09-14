FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

America Movil CFO denies reports of plan to delist Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - America Movil CFO Garcia Moreno denied a media report that the company was planning to delist its subsidiary Telekom Austria from the Vienna stock exchange, APA news agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Der Standard said America Movil, which is owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, wanted to delist Telekom Austria but was unable to do so because of an agreement with its second largest shareholder, Austria's state holding company OBIB.

Moreno said America Movil saw Telekom Austria, which operates in Austria and several central and eastern European countries, as a unified company, according to APA. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)

