America Movil to buy Pecik stake in Telekom Austria

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMX) has agreed to buy a 21 percent stake in Telekom Austria from investor Ronny Pecik, which will eventually give the Mexican group a stake of around 23 percent, it said.

“This acquisition positions AMX as a long-term strategic partner of Telekom Austria. It is part of AMX geographic diversification strategy and provides an attractive presence in Central and Eastern Europe,” it said on its website on Friday.

It gave no financial terms.

Reuters had reported on Thursday that Pecik was in talks to sell his stake to Slim, who is seeking to expand his telecom empire into Europe.