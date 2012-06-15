FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil to buy Pecik stake in Telekom Austria
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

America Movil to buy Pecik stake in Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMX) has agreed to buy a 21 percent stake in Telekom Austria from investor Ronny Pecik, which will eventually give the Mexican group a stake of around 23 percent, it said.

“This acquisition positions AMX as a long-term strategic partner of Telekom Austria. It is part of AMX geographic diversification strategy and provides an attractive presence in Central and Eastern Europe,” it said on its website on Friday.

It gave no financial terms.

Reuters had reported on Thursday that Pecik was in talks to sell his stake to Slim, who is seeking to expand his telecom empire into Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.