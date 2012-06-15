Austria welcomes America Movil stake in T. Austria

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Austrian state holding company OeIAG welcomed America Movil as an investor in Telekom Austria, calling the Mexican group “an excellent strategic partner” with a long-term orientation.

It said in a statement on Friday it had held talks with several potential investors and sought assurances that they would keep Telekom Austria intact with headquarters in Vienna, an Austrian stock listing and a sustainable growth strategy.

“America Movil has complied with these goals in a convincing way and I am thus confident that an excellent, long-term strategic partner for Telekom Austria ... could be found,” OeIAG head Markus Beyrer said.

He reiterated that OeIAG, Telekom Austria’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake, would remain a core shareholder. America Movil is set to get a 23 percent stake after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.