MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil is not interested for now in TeliaSonera’s Spanish unit Yoigo, America Movil chief executive Daniel Hajj said on Thursday.

“Not for the moment. We are focused on Austria and the Netherlands,” he told Reuters, referring to the Mexican company’s recent acquistions of large stakes in Telekom Austria and Dutch peer KPN.