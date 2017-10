MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cell phone giant America Movil said on Thursday it is offering to holders of certain notes of its unit Telefonos de Mexico, or Telmex, a fee in exchange for their consent to amend reporting covenants under the debt securities.

The offer is being extended to holders of Telmex 5.50 percent senior notes due 2015, 8.75 percent senior notes due 2016 and 5.5 percent senior notes due 2019.