America Movil plans to keep current KPN strategy - unions

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms group America Movil will keep KPN’s current strategy if its proposed 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid for the telecoms company is successful, the group told unions on Wednesday.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil sent its CEO Daniel Hajj to meet with union representatives and Dutch economic affairs minister Henk Kamp to give more details about its planned bid for KPN.

“They made clear to us that the current strategy of the management in terms of investments and employment would be kept. There would be no changes in those matters in the short term,” a spokesman for union Abvakabo-FNV said.

America Movil, which already owns close to 30 percent of KPN, did not give any job guarantees to the unions.

“I don’t know whether America Movil will make any promises or give guarantees in the coming period ahead of the official bid. As a union we hope so because it would make it easier for us to be positive about the take over,” a spokesman for union Qlix said.

America Movil said earlier this month that its financing for the bid was in place and it expected the bid of 2.40 euros per share to proceed in September.

A spokesman for the Dutch economic affairs ministry said that the talks with America Movil were fruitful and that contacts between the minister and the Mexican group would continue.

A spokeswoman for America Movil did not comment on the meetings.