China-linked hackers breach American Airlines, Sabre systems - Bloomberg

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China-linked hackers have breached the computer systems of U.S. airline company American Airline Group Inc and travel reservations platform provider Sabre Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the investigations.

The same hackers had targeted insurer Anthem Inc in February and the U.S. government's personnel office in June, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1DyRQ8M)

The group had also hacked the systems of another U.S. airline operator United Continental Holdings Inc in May or early June, Bloomberg reported last month.

American Airline and Sabre were not immediately available for comment.

American Airline shares some network infrastructure with Sabre, a former subsidiary that the U.S. airline operator spun off into a separate company in 2000. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)