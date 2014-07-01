FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

American Airlines close to $2.6 billion order for CFM engines -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group is close to finalizing an order for 200 CFM International engines, worth $2.6 billion at list prices, to equip 100 Airbus Group NV A320neo jetliners that the airline has on firm order, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The deal between the world’s largest airline and CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Aviation and Safran SA of France, marks a loss for United Technologies Corp’s Pratt and Whitney unit, which makes the other engine offered on the A320neo.

American Airlines, Airbus, CFM and Pratt declined to comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)

